Expand / Collapse search

LAFD responds to unusual call for service after man tapes himself to billboard in publicity stunt

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Unusual
FOX 11 Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Firefighters and law enforcement Thursday responded to an unusual call for service when they were told that a man duct-taped himself to a billboard in Hollywood.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Los Angeles Fire Department referred to the incident as a "single patient behavioral emergency" in which "one person secured (themselves?) to a billboard."

When crews arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of Cahuenga Boulevard they discovered that the individual was, in fact, comedian and television personality Steve-O in an apparent publicity stunt.

LAFD on scene to help man down off billboard in publicity stunt

Video from SkyFOX showed dozens of spectators on the street below taking photos and videos of Steve-O duct-taped to the billboard.

After about an hour, crews were able to get him down from the billboard.

It was unclear if Steve-O will face charges for this latest stunt.