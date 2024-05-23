Lagunitas to close its Chicago TapRoom this summer

Lagunitas Brewing Company announced Thursday it will permanently close its Chicago TapRoom this summer.

The 30-year-old craft brewery, located in the Douglas Park neighborhood, will move its brewing operations to its original location in Petaluma, California in early August, the company said in a statement.

While the Chicago TapRoom will close its doors, company officials said the organization will maintain operations of its Chicago warehouse, located next to the brew house.

The changes will impact 86 employees, some of whom will stay on in remote roles or relocate to the California location, the company said. Those who are not retained will receive retention incentives to work through the transition as well as departure packages, which include support services and job-placement assistance, the statement said.

(Lagunitas Brewing Company)

"We are committed to managing this transition thoughtfully, smoothly and with deep respect for our valued Chicago Lagunitas employees," said Lagunitas spokesperson Sam Kennedy.

Lagunitas officials said the move was necessary in order to "future-proof" the company due to changes in the craft beverage industry.

(Lagunitas Brewing Company)

"The transition will allow for a more efficient and flexible supply chain, with a greater focus on innovation and the acceleration of more sustainable brewing practices," according to the statement.

Company officials said Chicago remains an important market for Lagunitas, and it will continue to provide its products to the city's bars, restaurants and stores.