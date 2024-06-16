3 shot, 1 fatally in Bronzeville: police

One person was fatally shot, and two others were wounded in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4500 block of South Evans Avenue around 12:25 a.m.

Officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. A 26-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police said the victims were shot by multiple offenders who ran from the scene. No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.