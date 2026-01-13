Man, 95, killed in suburban Chicago crash, 3 others hurt, sheriff says

The Brief A 95-year-old man was killed while under his disabled car and another car crashed into it in Lake County on Tuesday. The victim's car became disabled in the middle of the road and he went to look underneath the engine. Three other people were hospitalized with injuries, police said.



A 95-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in north suburban Lake County on Tuesday while he was attending to his car that had broken down in the middle of the road.

What we know:

Deputies were called to the scene at the intersection of Lake Cook Road and Quentin Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officers found the victim’s body in the roadway, along with two heavily damaged cars.

Investigators learned a 2006 Honda Accord, driven by the 95-year-old Palatine resident, broke down and stopped in a westbound lane of Lake Cook Road, just east of Quentin, police said. The Accord was in the center lane, between the left turn lane and outside-through lane, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that the 95-year-old got out of his car and began looking underneath the engine area.

Meanwhile, a 2024 Honda HR-V driven by a 30-year-old man from Cary, was driving westbound and hit the Accord from behind. This resulted in the 95-year-old being killed at the scene, police said.

Authorities did not identify him.

The driver of the HR-V and a 30-year-old female passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 77-year-old passenger in the Accord was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A school bus that was only occupied by the driver was waiting to turn left onto Quentin Road from Lake Cook Road was sideswiped during the crash. The driver was not injured.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating the crash.