Motorcyclist's leg severed after Lake County crash, sheriff says

A motorcyclist's leg was severed and is in critical condition after a crash in the north suburbs on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash around 1:10 p.m. at Route 173 east of Route 41 in Wadsworth, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies found the motorcyclist with critical injuries, and good Samaritans had used a belt as a tourniquet on his leg.

Investigators learned that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 68-year-old man from Wadsworth, was traveling westbound on Route 173.

As the motorcycle was riding, a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 38-year-old woman of Muskego, Wisconsin, was traveling eastbound on Route 173.

The Nissan made a left turn into Van Patton Woods Forest Preserve, directly in the path of the motorcycle, police said. The motorcycle hit the side of the Nissan, and the man was thrown off.

His leg was severed during the impact, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured and was cooperating with investigators.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating the crash.