Lake County announces first two COVID-19 deaths

Lake County health officials on Friday announced the north suburban county’s first two deaths from COVID-19.

The fatalities include a woman in her 90s who died early Friday, and a man in his 50s who died Tuesday, according to a statement from the Lake County Health Department.

Their names have not been released.

“Our hearts are heavy in Lake County today, as we lost two of our residents to this devastating disease. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members during this most difficult time,” Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister said in the statement.

“We want to remind everyone in our community of the importance of practicing social distancing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to help protect our most vulnerable and high-risk residents,” he said.