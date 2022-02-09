Lake County announces new Human Trafficking Task Force

Leaders in Lake County announced Wednesday the creation of a new Human Trafficking Task Force.

The task force will be directed by the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

Police and prosecutors will work with people who help victims.

"Our cases vary. About 75% of them happen to be sexual abuse. About the other 25% they are for labor. And labor runs the gamut. All the way from farm fields to landscaping to nannies that are in Lake Forest and then are being turned into sex trafficking for their partners and others within the community," said Pat Devenport, CEO of A Safe Place.

The federal grant that is paying for the task force will provide $750,000 to the state's attorney's office and $750,000 to A Safe Place, which provides support for victims.