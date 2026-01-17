Chicago-area suspect tried to kill mother of his children, police say

The Brief A 47-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to kill the mother of his children in Lake County, police said. The 34-year-old victim was found unconscious with labored breathing inside her home. Deputies acted quickly to revive her and she was hospitalized in critical condition.



A 47-year-old man was arrested after fleeing from Lake County police and allegedly trying to strangle the mother of his children on Friday afternoon.

Deputies had to perform life-saving CPR on the victim after the attack.

What we know:

Michael Coleman, 47, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and two counts of domestic battery/strangulation, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Coleman (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Around 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 9900 block of W. Michigan Boulevard in Beach Park for a report of a woman being battered by her estranged husband.

Deputies found Coleman, of Zion, leaving the home and spoke to him while other deputies went into the home to check on the victim. Inside, a deputy found the 34-year-old woman unconscious and breathing abnormally.

Deputies began performing CPR on the woman while another deputy arrested Coleman. Deputies managed to restore the victim’s pulse and paramedics took her to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Detectives believe Coleman went to the victim’s home to have a conversation, which turned into an argument. The sheriff’s office said Coleman became "enraged" and investigators believe he allegedly strangled the victim with his hands and wrapped his belt around her neck before trying to flee.

"The actions of our deputies on this scene were nothing short of heroic and lifesaving," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg, in a statement. "They acted quickly to stop a fleeing suspect, render emergency medical aid, and stabilize a critically injured victim under extremely stressful conditions. This is exactly the kind of disciplined, professional police work every member of our office performs every day, saving lives and taking violent offenders into custody."

What's next:

Prosecutors said they’ll ask a judge to keep Coleman in jail while awaiting trial.