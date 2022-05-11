Lake County Board votes to keep salaries at current levels for the next 4 years

The Lake County Board is freezing its own salaries through 2026.

The "No Change" choice was presented alongside an option that would've bumped up salaries by at least two percent.

After a lengthy discussion over inflation, the board voted to keep its salaries at the current levels for the next four years.

This means that member salaries will remain at just over $43,000 — while the chair's salary will be frozen at more than $97,000.