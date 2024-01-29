Lake County deputies bitten, attacked by 2 teens during arrest

Lake County deputies were attacked by two teenagers in unincorporated Antioch while trying to arrest one of them for domestic battery Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 25000 block of Grass Lake Road for a domestic battery in progress at 3:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy allegedly punched a family member in the face multiple times. Deputies told the boy to step outside the home and told him he was under arrest.

When deputies began placing his arms behind his back, a 17-year-old girl began interfering with the arrest.

The girl tried to grab the deputy's baton while the boy bit the arm of the other deputy. The boy then broke free, but was then tackled.

He continued to resist arrest and punched the deputy who tackled him. The deputy that was bitten was able to place the girl in custody. She tried to grab his Taser, but failed.

While putting the boy in handcuffs, he kicked one of the deputies in the neck.

Both juveniles were taken to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

The sheriff's office recommended the boy be charged in juvenile court with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, four counts of resisting arrest causing injury, and aggravated domestic battery.

Referrals are pending in the case against the girl.

Neither deputy was injured during the struggle.