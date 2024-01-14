Lake County deputy attacked while assisting man in below-freezing conditions without working utilities

A Lake County deputy was punched in the face by a man she was trying to help who had no working utilities at his home amid the below-freezing temperatures.

Deputies were called for a wellness check just before 9 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 23800 block of North High Ridge Drive in unincorporated Lake Zurich.

The home reportedly had no working utilities amid the below-freezing temperatures.

When they arrived, deputies checked on the residents and ensured they were okay. But, they were being uncooperative.

Before leaving, one of the deputies went to her squad car to get more information about resources available to the residents that could help them.

When the deputy went to the porch to leave the paperwork, one of the residents, a 30-year-old man, came out of the house and threw a piece of wood at her.

Authorities say the deputy dodged in time to avoid being hit by the wood piece, but she fell backward into the snow.

The situation escalated as the man then jumped on the deputy and began punching her in the face, officials say.

Other deputies at the scene intervened in the struggle and one deputy tried to deploy a Taser, but the device still didn't stop the man in the attack, according to officials.

Backup deputies tackled the man to the ground and were able to take him into custody. During his arrest, the suspect began spitting at the deputies.

The suspect and the injured deputy were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the deputy has since been released. The suspect made statements of self-harm and was taken to another hospital for further evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are working to obtain an arrest warrant.