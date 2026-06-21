Girl rescued in Chicago suburbs after Georgia man drove to meet her, police say

The Brief Lake County police said they rescued a girl after a Georgia man drove to Illinois to meet her. The 24-year-old man told the girl he wanted a "romantic relationship" with her. Jordy Alexis Fuerte Perez was arrested and charged with solicitation of child pornography and possession of a controlled substance.



Police in north suburban Lake County said deputies rescued a girl after a 24-year-old Georgia man drove to meet her.

What we know:

The man, Jordy Alexis Fuerte Perez, of Norcoss, Georgia, was charged with solicitation of child pornography and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordy Alexis Fuerte Perez (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

More charges are pending, police said.

Around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were called to a home for a report of a missing girl under the age of 14. Deputies learned the girl had never run away before, and it was "very concerning" that she had disappeared in the middle of the night.

Deputies also learned that the girl’s cellphone was not working, and they were unable to find her via the electronic device.

Detectives then learned that Fuerte Perez had been communicating with the girl. They found out that he had made plans to drive from Georgia to Lake County to pick up the girl. It appeared he told the girl he wanted to have a "romantic relationship" with her, police said.

Police then learned what car Fuerte Perez may have been driving and found it via public safety camera technology at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve near Libertyville.

Both the child and Fuerte Perez were found inside the car in the parking lot around 6 a.m.

The child did not appear to be injured. She was taken to the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center to be evaluated.

Fuerte Perez was arrested and later charged.

What they're saying:

"This type of case is a parent’s worst nightmare," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg, in a statement. "Our Criminal Investigations Division took this case seriously and worked tirelessly from the moment the girl was reported missing until she was safely located. While there will undoubtedly be a long road to recovery and healing, I am grateful the victim was found safe and is physically okay. I am proud of everyone who played a role in rescuing this young girl and bringing the offender to the first steps of justice."

What's next:

Fuerte Perez was due in court on Sunday morning.

Lake County prosecutors planned to ask a judge to keep him in jail as he awaits trial.