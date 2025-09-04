Lake County defends immigrant families as agents arrive in Naval Station Great Lakes

The Brief Lake County and North Chicago officials said they will not participate in federal immigration enforcement amid reports of operations being staged at Naval Station Great Lakes. Leaders urged immigrant families to seek support from local legal aid and resource groups. Gov. JB Pritzker warned federal agents could begin operations in the Chicago area as soon as this weekend as part of a broader federal crackdown.



Lake County and the City of North Chicago reassured residents that they would not take part in federal immigration enforcement after reports of "unprecedented" operations being coordinated out of Naval Station Great Lakes.

In a joint statement released Thursday, officials said the activities are "entirely at the federal level," adding that Illinois law prohibits state and local police from assisting in immigration enforcement.

Lake County officials acknowledged the fear among immigrant communities and encouraged residents to reach out to organizations such as the North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic, Prairie State Legal Services and Mano-A-Mano Family Resource Center.

"Your community stands with you"

What they're saying:

"While these developments may feel unsettling, please know this: you are not alone," the statement read. "Your community stands with you and together we will navigate this moment with care, steadiness and resolve."

Lake County leaders emphasized their ongoing commitment to being a welcoming community, adding that the presence of federal operations should not reflect negatively on Naval Station Great Lakes or its personnel.

Federal agents in Illinois

Big picture view:

Illinois leaders have been warning the public that federal agents could begin operations in the Chicago area as soon as this weekend.

The possible move is part of President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown initiative.

"We have an idea… they haven't confirmed any of that to us, but what we're hearing is that they will be assembled, ready to go on Friday, and that they would begin actions on Saturday over the weekend," Gov. JB Pritzker said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The governor said the Guard’s potential arrival in Chicago could resemble deployments seen in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., with armed federal agents and military vehicles on city streets.

He emphasized that Illinois and Chicago officials could not legally block the Guard’s presence.

"We've asked the public to be ready with your iPhone and any way that you can to record what's going on in their neighborhoods by ICE because we think that's the best way to demonstrate what ICE is doing if they're doing something wrong or to keep them honest and doing the right because they know they're being watched," Pritzker said.