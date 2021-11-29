Lake County Jail dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

The Lake County Jail is monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak within its walls, officials announced Monday.

Over the weekend, four inmates and three correctional officers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Then, on Monday, ten more inmates and four correctional officers tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number to 14 inmates and seven officers.

Officials say all those who tested positive were experiencing mild symptoms and that nobody had to be hospitalized.

All inmates of the jail have been offered the vaccine. Of the 451 jail population, 280 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Officials say they regularly sanitize the jail and provide testing to both inmates and officers.