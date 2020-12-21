Lake County Jail monitors COVID-19 outbreak in north suburbs

The Lake County sheriff’s office said it’s monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at its jail after 35 detainees tested positive for the virus.

The north suburb sheriff’s office said the number of positive cases has increased from four cases on Dec. 14 up to 35 cases on Sunday.

There’s a total of 53 inmates in the section where the detainees were quarantined.

The sheriff’s office said it has increased safety protocols since the outbreak was discovered.