Lake County man arrested after two-month long drug investigation

article

A Lake County (Indiana) man was arrested on Monday after police conducted a two-month drug investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff said that they served a narcotics search warrant at a house in St. John, Indiana Monday morning.

They arrested Griffin Spoljoric, 18, of St. John and confiscated "items typically used in the sale and/or distribution of narcotics."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS