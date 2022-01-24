Lake County man arrested after two-month long drug investigation
ST. JOHN, Indiana - A Lake County (Indiana) man was arrested on Monday after police conducted a two-month drug investigation.
The Lake County Sheriff said that they served a narcotics search warrant at a house in St. John, Indiana Monday morning.
They arrested Griffin Spoljoric, 18, of St. John and confiscated "items typically used in the sale and/or distribution of narcotics."
