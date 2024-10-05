Lake County man arrested for stealing boat, trying to sell parts, sheriff says

article

The Brief Barry Hackleman was accused of stealing a boat from a business in Unincorporated Antioch and attempting to sell its parts. Hackleman was arrested after being caught trying to sell the boat's engine at a price below market value. The stolen boat's engine and other property were recovered from Hackleman's possession, but the rest of the boat remains missing.



A suburban man has been accused of stealing a boat from a business in Unincorporated Antioch and trying to sell its parts.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a victim reported his 1995 Regal Valanti boat stolen from a business in the 26900 block of West Grass Lake Road on Thursday. The boat, on a trailer, was parked outside the business, awaiting winterization.

On Friday, a marina in Unincorporated Antioch reported a man trying to sell them an engine for a price well below market value. The man was identified as Barry Hackleman, 54, of Unincorporated Antioch.

Hackleman’s pickup was spotted driving near Route 173 and 3rd Avenue. A Sheriff's deputy went to pull him over, but Hackleman pulled into a nearby business and parked. As the deputy approached, Hackleman walked away from his vehicle and walked toward the deputy.

The deputy found the engine of the victim's stolen boat in the bed of Hackleman's GMC. He refused to tell the deputy where the rest of the stolen boat was. It has yet to be located.

The victim responded to the scene and recovered his boat’s engine and other property stolen from the boat, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hackleman, who is currently on pre-trial release for battery, was charged with two counts of theft.

The Lake County State's Attorney filed a petition to revoke his release. Hackleman was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.