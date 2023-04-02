Lake County man charged after breaking into shed to steal grill: sheriff

article

Charges were filed against a man accused of breaking into a shed and stealing a grill in Beach Park Saturday.

Lake County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Anderson, 63, of Beach Park, was arrested after deputies found a stolen grill in the bed of a pickup truck he was driving.

A resident of the 37100 block of North Green Bay Road reported a burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m. The victim said a man broke into his shed and stole a grill.

Sheriff’s deputies saw a Chevrolet Silverado in the area, with a grill in the bed of the pickup truck. The deputy stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, later identified as Anderson.

Anderson was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail. He was charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

No additional information is available at this time.