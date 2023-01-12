Lake County man charged with drug trafficking, gun possession

A Lake County man is facing felony charges after he was found to be in possession of a handgun and various illegal drugs.

Alexander Thomas, 34, was arrested Wednesday at his home in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in Winthrop Harbor, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

After several months of investigating him, the Lake County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Group conducted a search warrant at Thomas's home, the statement said.

Alexander Thomas (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Nearly 100 grams of heroin, more than 25 grams of cocaine, ecstasy, hydrocodone pills and other drugs were recovered.

A 9mm handgun was also seized during the search warrant, authorities said.

Thomas was charged with six felonies including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, according to officials.

"Thanks to the federal HIDTA designation we received for the group, we have tremendous resources to continue investigating and apprehending drug traffickers, violent gang members, those using firearms to commit crimes against others, and human traffickers," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement.

Thomas is being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Thursday.