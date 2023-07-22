Lake County man charged in June shooting

article

A suburban man was charged with shooting a home in Green Oaks last month.

Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Andrew W. Szech, 42, of Green Oaks, for driving with a revoked license on Friday.

Szech had been suspected of shooting at a group of people in the 31000 block of Prairie Ridge Road on June 29.

Sheriff's deputies were called to that area for reports of a damaged home, apparently stuck by gunfire. Deputies spoke to several area neighbors and collected video surveillance from the neighborhood.

Video allegedly showed Szech shot several times at a group of nearby people. Members of the community told detectives they suspected Szech of being involved in suspicious activity, as they witnessed numerous vehicles coming to his home, interacting with Szech for a short period of time, then leaving the area.

Detectives believe Szech fired at a group of three people he was interacting with, following a disagreement.

Sheriff’s detectives spoke to Szech, who claimed he was robbed during the June 29th incident, although he never reported the robbery and there was a lack of evidence to support the claim.

Szech also declined to mention he fired a firearm during the incident. Sheriff’s detectives did not arrest Szech at the time he was interviewed, as the investigation was still ongoing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Deputies saw Szech driving on Friday and conducted a traffic stop, as they knew his driver’s license is revoked. Szech was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

After reviewing the June shooting, Szech was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and driving with a revoked license.

Szech remains held in the Lake County Jail on $300,000.00 bail. His next court date is on July 25, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.