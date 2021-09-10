Expand / Collapse search

Man, 30, found dead after falling off canoe in Fox Lake

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox Lake
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man who fell off a canoe in Fox Lake Friday morning and never resurfaced has been found dead.

At about 1:30 a.m., dispatch began receiving calls from residents saying they could hear someone screaming for help near Mineola Bay.

The calls came from about a mile away, authorities said.

Fire and rescue crews and marine units were dispatched.

When they arrived, officials said they found a 45-year-old man coming out of the water.

He mentioned that he and another man, age 30, had been out on a canoe when the canoe tipped over.

Neither man was wearing a lifejacket. 

One man could swim, the other could not. 

Just before 9 a.m., authorities located the 30-year-old man in the water. He was deceased.

Lake County authorities said if anyone is planning to boat or fish Friday morning, to stay clear of Mineola Bay. 