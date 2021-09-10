Man, 30, found dead after falling off canoe in Fox Lake
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man who fell off a canoe in Fox Lake Friday morning and never resurfaced has been found dead.
At about 1:30 a.m., dispatch began receiving calls from residents saying they could hear someone screaming for help near Mineola Bay.
The calls came from about a mile away, authorities said.
Fire and rescue crews and marine units were dispatched.
When they arrived, officials said they found a 45-year-old man coming out of the water.
He mentioned that he and another man, age 30, had been out on a canoe when the canoe tipped over.
Neither man was wearing a lifejacket.
One man could swim, the other could not.
Just before 9 a.m., authorities located the 30-year-old man in the water. He was deceased.
Lake County authorities said if anyone is planning to boat or fish Friday morning, to stay clear of Mineola Bay.