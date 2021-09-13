Expand / Collapse search

Florida mom reunited with daughter after being abducted 14 years ago

By Danielle Lama
A little girl kidnapped back in 2007 in Clermont when she was just six years old has been reunited with her mother.

CLERMONT, Fla. - The Clermont Police Department said a child abduction case from 2007 has been solved. 

Investigators said Jacqueline Hernandez was abducted by her father when she was just 6 years old. He took her to Mexico, according to authorities. Hernandez, now 19, was reunited with her mother last week after being separated for 14 years. 

In an interview with FOX 35 News, Angelica Vences-Salgado said it was hard being apart from her daughter all those years. Hernandez said she found her mom on social media. 

She said, at first, her mom didn’t believe it was really her. With the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, the two reunited in Texas on Friday. 

"We’re just excited to have some closure for the family," said Clermont Police Cpl. Kris Kruse. He says the department is working with the FBI to apprehend Hernandez’s father.

