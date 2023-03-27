Lake County police seek trio for allegedly stealing checks from mailboxes

Arrest warrants have been issued for three people accused of stealing checks from suburban mailboxes and fraudulently altering and cashing them.

On April 2, 2022, Lake County Sheriff's police responded to a home in the 38200 block of North Bolton Place in unincorporated Antioch for a report of a theft.

A 91-year-old victim told an officer he began receiving late notices on bills he paid.

According to police, an investigation revealed David S. Kaminski, Jessica C. Garlock, and Elizabeth M. Tiskevich all worked together to drive around neighborhoods to steal checks from mailboxes and then alter those checks to make them payable to themselves.

Elizabeth Tiskevich, Jessica Garlock, David S. Kaminski

Police say the trio stole thousands of dollars in the scheme.

The suspects have been charged with forgery.

They were identified through the investigation using banking documents, video surveillance and interviews, police said.