NW Indiana sheriff's officer charged with stalking ex-domestic partner

A Lake County, Indiana sheriff's officer was charged Tuesday with using police resources to stalk and harass his former domestic partner.

Patrol officer Nicholas Katalinic allegedly made false statements to the Lake County 911 Center in early July in order to find out the location of his ex, according to Indiana State Police.

Katalinic is also accused of using Lake County Sheriff's "Spillman" program, which is a type of police software, to determine his ex's location, officials said.

An investigation into Katalinic revealed he made several unwanted phone calls to the victim, including ones where he made specific references to her location and the well-being of their shared child, officials said.

Katalinic was charged with one felony count of stalking and harassment by means of telephone, which is a misdemeanor.