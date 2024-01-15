Lake County Sheriff's Office warning residents of impersonation scam

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of deceptive scams where individuals impersonate deputies or sergeants, targeting residents with false arrest warrants or civil process claims.

The scammers use real names of sheriff's office employees and "spoof" their numbers to appear official.

The impersonator, posing as a law enforcement officer, informs victims of warrants and demands gift card payments to resolve the issue. Victims are also asked to share sensitive information, like their social security numbers and banking information.

The sheriff's office stresses that government agencies never demand gift card payments and advises residents to verify calls directly with the agency.

If you've been targeted, you're urged to report the incident to local law enforcement.