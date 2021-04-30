Lake County Sheriff's Office introduces newest canine deputy

A 20-month-old male German Shepherd is the Lake County Sheriff's Office newest recruit.

Canine Danno met his human partner, Deputy Andrew Martini on Monday.

The two will now undergo two months of intense training, which will consist of canine psychology, obedience, agility, tracking, scent detection and more, the sheriff's office said.

Following the initial training, Canine Danno will be officially sworn-in as a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Nearly 1,000 votes came through for various canine names from Lake County youth.

The winner, fifth grader Norah Gault of Barrington, submitted the name Danno for consideration. Norah is a student in Barrington School District 220.

"I think everyone who grew up watching Hawaii Five-O will have a light-hearted appreciation for the name Danno," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. We are very excited to welcome Canine Danno to our team and we are thrilled Norah Gault selected such a great name. I truly enjoyed the enthusiasm from the youth of our community in helping us pick out a name for our newest canine."