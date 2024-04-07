Lake County teen facing possible charges after being untruthful about shooting: deputies

A Lake County teen may be facing charges after being untruthful about how he was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened at 2:50 p.m. Saturday on West Rose Avenue, located in unincorporated Mundelein, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The 17-year-old was shot in his left leg. He told deputies he was standing outside with his two friends when a vehicle pulled up and fired shots at them.

However, his story was proven false after deputies found that the teen had a gun in his possession and had accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to officials. The teen's friends left after the shooting.

Deputies say no one fired shots at the teen and his friends. No other injuries were reported.

Two guns were recovered after being found near a dumpster, where the group had discarded them.

The injured teen was taken to an area hospital and he is expected to recover.

Deputies say the teen may be facing criminal charges and the investigation is ongoing.