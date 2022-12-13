Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.

The victim, identified as a Lake County woman in her mid-20s, had sustained at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting with relevant information to contact the Waukegan Police Department tip line at 847-360-9001.

No one is in custody.