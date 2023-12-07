Pair facing charges after drugs, $10K in cash found during Lake Forest crash

article

A suburban man and woman have been charged after police found drugs and over $10,000 in cash following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Forest.

Lake Forest police responding to a crash with injuries around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 41 and Westleigh Road. Witnesses told police two people fled the crash on foot.

Marco Barete, 32, and Lizbeth Flores, 23, were arrested while they were trying to run away.

Police found "large amounts" of illegal marijuana and cocaine during their investigation, along with over $10,000 in cash.

Barete, of Skokie, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver.

Flores, of Highwood, was charged with intent to deliver more than 15 grams, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and intent to deliver more than 30 grams of cannabis.