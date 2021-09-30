Lake Forest HS District 115 pivots to virtual board meetings due to parents refusing to mask up

Lake Forest High School District 115 is moving board meetings online, because parents refused to wear masks for meetings.

According to a Lake Forest resident, a meeting two weeks ago about mask policies got very heated.

A number of parents were angry the school board wouldn't challenge the Gov. JB Pritzker's indoor mask mandate.

According to the board, the online move will be temporary.

Another board meeting is scheduled for next week.