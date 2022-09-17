Lake Forest police investigate body found near Lake Michigan shoreline, avoid area

Highland Park Police found a dead man in Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve early Saturday.

Around 5:10 a.m., police were called to the first block of Cliff Road in Highland Park for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan's shoreline.

Police later found a man in Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve at 117 Sheridan Road in Unincorporated Lake Forest.

Forest Preserve Police were called and will take the lead in the death investigation.

Lake County Forest Preserve Police asked for the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, due to injuries located on the man’s body. Lake County Forest Preserve Police and Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigators are actively investigating the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say there are no indications there is a threat to the community.

Additional details will be released following further investigation.