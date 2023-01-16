Lake Forest police looking for suspects who vandalized Metra bathroom
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Lake Forest police are looking for a group of four who allegedly trashed the men's bathroom at a Metra station.
The incident happened Friday around 8:30 p.m.
The suspects got off a northbound train and then went into the bathroom where they allegedly ripped a urinal off the wall, causing it to shatter.
Anyone with information should contact Lake Forest police.
No further information was available.