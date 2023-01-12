Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills.

On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired.

An investigation revealed three shots were fired, and that bullets struck a residence and parked vehicle in the 0 block of Deer Path Road. No individuals were injured in the shooting.

Vehicle connected to shootings in Lake in the Hills

Police later discovered that the day before, on Jan. 2, a single gunshot was fired at the same residence around 6:20 p.m. The gunshot went unreported at the time it happened, police said.

A bright red car, believed to be a 4-door Chevrolet, was identified as being involved in both shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lake in the Hills Police Department at 847-960-7546. Callers can remain anonymous.