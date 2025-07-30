Man pulled from Lake Michigan, listed in critical condition

The Brief A 39-year-old man was pulled from Lake Michigan early Wednesday at Kathy Osterman Beach on the North Side. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Police are investigating what led to the incident.



A man was critically injured after being pulled from Lake Michigan early Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to Kathy Osterman Beach in Edgewater where a 39-year-old was pulled out of the lake by members of the Chicago Fire Department.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear why the man was in the water prior to his rescue.