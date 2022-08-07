Lake Michigan will be dangerous for swimming on Monday and Tuesday, National Weather Service says

It will be dangerous to swim in Lake Michigan in Chicago and Northwest Indiana starting on Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected to develop on Monday, and will persist through early Tuesday afternoon, the NWS said.

Waves will be 3 to 6 feet high, the NWS said, and currents in Lake Michigan could be life-threatening.

The high swim risk warning applies to beaches in Illinois and Indiana, the NWS said.

There is a moderate risk for Lake Michigan beaches in southeastern Wisconsin.