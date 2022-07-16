Expand / Collapse search

Waves along southern Lake Michigan beaches could be dangerous this weekend

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake County
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago officials provide summer safety tips for on and off the water

Memorial Day is just around the corner, which means the summer boating season is heating up.

GARY, Indiana - Swimming along the southern edge of Lake Michigan could be dangerous this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists said that from Saturday afternoon until Sunday night, swimmers and boaters can expect breaking waves of 2 to 4 feet.

Currents along Lake Michigan's southern shore could be hazardous.

The National Weather Service recommends staying away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls, and obey posted signs and closures.