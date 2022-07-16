Waves along southern Lake Michigan beaches could be dangerous this weekend
GARY, Indiana - Swimming along the southern edge of Lake Michigan could be dangerous this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists said that from Saturday afternoon until Sunday night, swimmers and boaters can expect breaking waves of 2 to 4 feet.
Currents along Lake Michigan's southern shore could be hazardous.
The National Weather Service recommends staying away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls, and obey posted signs and closures.