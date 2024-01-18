DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash: Driver ejected and hospitalized

A driver was critically injured after being ejected from his car during a crash Thursday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Two males were traveling southbound in a black SUV around 3 a.m. when their vehicle struck the shoulder and ejected the driver in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police.

The driver was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The passenger of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Northwestern. He was listed in good condition.

No citations are pending, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.