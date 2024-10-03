Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves 3 injured, 2 critically

By Will Hager
Published  October 3, 2024 5:48am CDT
Gold Coast
All lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive have been reopened following a wrong-way crash Thursday morning on the roadway.

CHICAGO - Three people were injured, two critically, in a wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, shutting down northbound lanes for hours.

Around 3:50 a.m., a driver went south in the northbound lanes and struck an oncoming vehicle in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast, according to police.

Two women who were in the car traveling the wrong direction were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

The man in the other vehicle was taken to the same hospital to be treated for chest pain.

The northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive were shut down for the investigation until around 7:45 a.m.

