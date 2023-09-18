Motorcyclist dies in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A man died after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail and being ran over Sunday night near the Lake View East neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was traveling northbound in the 3600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 11:36 p.m. when he lost control and struck a guardrail, police said.

The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the southbound lanes where he was struck by a passing vehicle. Paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he later died.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.