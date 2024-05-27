Lake Shore Drive pavement repairs: Lane closures to impact commute

Construction on Lake Shore Drive is set to begin Monday night, resulting in several lane closures that will affect traffic for the upcoming week.

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, crews will start pavement repairs, which will continue until 5 a.m. The work will occur between Irving Park Road and LaSalle Drive, necessitating the closure of three southbound lanes.

From Tuesday through Friday, the lane closures will extend from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, with three lanes closed overnight. Additionally, one lane will remain closed throughout the week starting Tuesday.

Further south on Lake Shore Drive, between Roosevelt Road and 31st Street, lane closures are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday. Two lanes will be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m., with three lanes closed during daytime working hours.

On Thursday and Friday, the northbound side will see overnight closures of two lanes, and three lanes will be closed during daytime hours to accommodate the repair work.

Motorists are advised to plan for potential delays and seek alternate routes where possible.