A smash-and-grab burglary was reported Thursday morning at a business in the Lake View neighborhood.

Around 3:30 a.m., four-to-five people used an object to the break the front glass door of a business and stole merchandise in the 3500 block of North Southport Avenue, according to police.

The suspects then fled the scene in a silver Audi in an unknown direction.

No one has been arrested. Area Three detectives are investigating.