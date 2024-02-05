Lake View crime: 2 women robbed at gunpoint

Two women were robbed at gunpoint in Lake View early Monday.

At about 2:17 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of West Cornelia Street for a robbery call.

When officers arrived, they spoke with two women who said they had been robbed by three male offenders. After the robbery, the offenders fled the scene in a white vehicle.

One of the offenders was armed with a handgun, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.