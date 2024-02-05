Lake View crime: 2 women robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Two women were robbed at gunpoint in Lake View early Monday.
At about 2:17 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of West Cornelia Street for a robbery call.
When officers arrived, they spoke with two women who said they had been robbed by three male offenders. After the robbery, the offenders fled the scene in a white vehicle.
One of the offenders was armed with a handgun, police said.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.