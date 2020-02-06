Lakewood boy, 8, honored by deputies for finding missing elderly man

An 8-year-old Lakewood boy was honored Wednesday afternoon by deputies and city officials for locating a missing elderly man.

83-year-old Roger Dunworth, who suffers from Alzheimer's, went missing Sunday afternoon after leaving his house.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office Lakewood Station began searching the area in hopes of locating Dunworth, and meanwhile a neighborhood search team was formed.

While out on the streets, diligently searching, 8-year-old Jaxon and his grandmother spotted Dunworth.

“I saw a red shirt, blue pants, they were jeans. And I said ‘look grandmother, there he is’, and she was like ‘no, where?’, and then I said ‘down that street,’” Jaxon said during his speech.

Jaxon and his grandmother then walked down the street, greeted Dunworth and gave him a ride.

“We brought him home safely, across the street from our house. And I saved him,” exclaimed Jaxon.

During a ceremony Jaxon was presented with a pin and badge by the sheriff’s department for his heroism.

“One of our dearest held values is neighbors helping neighbors. People stepping up to help their fellow resident here in the city of Lakewood,” Mayor Todd Rogers stated. Jaxon was then thanked for being Lakewood’s newest hero.

