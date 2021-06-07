Landmark status of Muddy Waters' childhood home under debate

A public meeting will be held Monday on the future of Muddy Waters' childhood home that was built in 1891.

The Blues great grew up in a red brick two-flat on 43rd Street and South Lake Park Avenue.

According to the Sun-Times, Muddy Waters great-granddaughter, Chandra Cooper told the Commission on Chicago Landmarks "on behalf of the family of McKinley Morganfield, we believe it essential for the legacy of African American history that this home be designated a landmark."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Monday's public meeting concerns granting the home Chicago landmark status.