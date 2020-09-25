Lanes reopen on I-55 near Bolingbrook after multi-vehicle crash

All northbound lanes on Interstate 55 were closed for hours near Bolingbrook Friday after a multi-vehicle crash.

Nine vehicles were involved in a crash about 4:25 p.m. on I-55 near Veterans Parkway, Illinois State Police said.

State police said non-life threatening injuries were reported, but didn’t release additional information.

Northbound lanes were closed for an investigation and reopened just after 8 p.m., state police said.