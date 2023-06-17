Cook County man out on bond faces charges for Walmart shooting

article

A 21-year-old man from Harvey was charged after firing a weapon at a suburban Walmart Thursday.

Demitrus Ross was arrested in the 2200 block of 175th Street in Lansing a few blocks away from the Walmart on Torrence Avenue.

Lansing police responded to Walmart for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. A man was seen fleeing on foot westbound.

Officers located Ross in the area and took him into custody, They also found a firearm nearby.

Ross allegedly fired at a peron in the parking lot, but no one was injured.

He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and does not have a FOID card or concealed carry license.

Ross was out on bond for a misdemeanor offense.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Chicago Saturday.