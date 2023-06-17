Expand / Collapse search

Cook County man out on bond faces charges for Walmart shooting

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Lansing
Demitrus Ross (Lansing Police)

LANSING, Ill. - A 21-year-old man from Harvey was charged after firing a weapon at a suburban Walmart Thursday. 

Demitrus Ross was arrested in the 2200 block of 175th Street in Lansing a few blocks away from the Walmart on Torrence Avenue. 

Lansing police responded to Walmart for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. A man was seen fleeing on foot westbound. 

Officers located Ross in the area and took him into custody, They also found a firearm nearby. 

Ross allegedly fired at a peron in the parking lot, but no one was injured. 

He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and does not have a FOID card or concealed carry license. 

Ross was out on bond for a misdemeanor offense. 

He was scheduled to appear in court in Chicago Saturday. 