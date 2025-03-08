Lansing Walmart shooting: Woman dies after being shot in parking lot, police say

The Brief A 66-year-old woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lansing Saturday afternoon, police said. Authorities are unclear on the motive, and the woman's identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing, with no further public safety concerns identified.



A woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Walmart store in south suburban Lansing Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

Lansing police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:45 p.m. in the 17000 block of Torrence Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

She was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, where she later died, police said.

"There is no reason to believe any further danger to the public exists in relation to this incident," police said.

What we don't know:

The woman’s identity has not been released, and authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing by Lansing police, the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Lansing police at 708-895-7150.