Laquan McDonald family demands federal charges against Jason Van Dyke

The family of Laquan McDonald is demanding federal charges for ex-Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

This was the second time this week that the family spoke out.

On Thursday, McDonald’s grandmother and aunt held a press conference at Saint Sabina Church. They were asking the Department of Justice to file federal civil rights charges against Van Dyke.

Van Dyke was found guilty of murdering McDonald after shooting him sixteen times. He was sentenced to nearly seven years, but only served half of the sentence.

He is eligible to be released next week from state prison on good behavior.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Community organizer William Callaway is also calling for CTA bus drivers and train conductors to shut down services city wide, January 31st to raise awareness about the release of Van Dyke.