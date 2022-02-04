Laquan McDonald's grandmother among those arrested during Jason Van Dyke protest in Chicago

Nine people were arrested during a protest against the release of former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke.

Among those arrested included Laquan McDonald’s grandmother.

McDonald was fatally shot 16 times by Van Dyke in 2014.

Demonstrators held a protest Thursday outside the Federal Dirksen Building. The arrests occurred when the group entered the building.

The demonstrators are now being called the 'Laquan 9.' Those nine demonstrators are due back in court on Tuesday.

"What I thought about was the ‘Little Rock 9.’ The nine students who fought to integrate the school system and that spirit, especially with it being Black History Month, was the inspiration with us calling us the ‘Laquan 9,'" activist William Calloway said. "This was the first time for me and the first time for all us that we saw organizers and activists arrested by US Marshals for civil disobedience to raise awareness to police misconduct and injustice."

Activists say they will continue to speak out until Van Dyke is federally charged with a hate crime.