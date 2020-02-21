Large bear spotted roaming in Monrovia second day in a row
MONROVIA, Calif. - A large bear was spotted early Friday morning in Monrovia, only a day after a bear was reported roaming around the nearby campus of Mayflower Elementary School.
It was first spotted around 2:30 a.m. digging through trash cans in the neighborhood of North Mayflower Avenue.
SkyFOX first spotted the bear around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Hillcrest Boulevard, near Mayflower Avenue.
It made its way towards a residence in the area off of Highland Place and W Hillcrest Blvd around 6:30 a.m.
It was unclear if the bear spotted on Friday was the same bear spotted Thursday on the elementary school campus.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.